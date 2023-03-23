March 23, 2023
Ex-Joliet councilman, Jim McFarland, sues mayor, inspector general over defamation claims

3rd lawsuit filed against mayor since 2019

By Felix Sarver

Former Joliet City Councilman Jim McFarland has filed a defamation lawsuit against Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk and Joliet Inspector General Sean Connolly. (Shaw media)

A former Joliet councilman has filed a defamation lawsuit alleging the city’s mayor and inspector general falsely accused him of participating in a criminal conspiracy against the mayor.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Jim McFarland’s attorney John Schrock against Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Joliet Inspector General Sean Connolly and the City of Joliet. The lawsuit will mark O’Dekirk’s third since 2019.

Incumbent-mayor Bob O'Dekirk speaks at a Joliet Mayoral Forum hosted by the the National Hook-up of Black Women, in Joliet on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk was named as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed by former Joliet councilman Jim McFarland. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

Connolly issued a report dated March 1 that alleged McFarland, retired Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner and several others were part of a “cabal” that pressured former councilman Don “Duck” Dickinson into filing a false police report against O’Dekirk.

McFarland’s lawsuit asserted that Connolly began a “partisan, unfair, biased investigation that was outside the standards generally recognized by inspector generals to apply to their investigations to target [McFarland].”

“The investigation by Sean Connolly of [McFarland] was outside of Sean Connolly’s enumerated powers as [McFarland] who was a private person and was not a resident, official, officer, agent, subcontractor, contractor of the City of Joliet or involved in any function or program of the City of Joliet,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleged O’Dekirk and Connolly made false statements that McFarland committed the criminal offense of conspiracy

McFarland’s lawsuit asserted he never attended any meeting at Roechner’s residence and never conspired with others to charge O’Dekirk with a crime.

The lawsuit also alleged McFarland “did not lie about being told by a prominent elected Will County official that O’Dekirk had photos of Dickinson’s genitals and [McFarland] had no conversations with the prominent elected Will County official about Dickinson at all.”

Inspector General Sean Connolly leaves the podium after speaking on conspiracy allegations against Joliet Mayor Bob O’DeKirk during the City Council Meeting at City Hall in Joliet on Monday, March 13th, 2023.

Joliet Inspector General Sean Connolly has been named as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed by former Joliet councilman Jim McFarland. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

O’Dekirk has been sued two other times while in office. Both cases resulted in settlements.

In 2020, O’Dekirk was sued by brothers Victor Williams and Jamal Smith over a May 31, 2020 altercation. The case resulted in a $93,000 payout by the city of Joliet.

An insurer for the city paid a woman $50,000 to settle her 2019 lawsuit against O’Dekirk, who crashed into her car while driving his stepdaughter to school in a city vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.