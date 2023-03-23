Ex-Joliet councilman, Jim McFarland, sues mayor, inspector general over defamation claims

A former Joliet councilman has filed a defamation lawsuit alleging the city’s mayor and inspector general falsely accused him of participating in a criminal conspiracy against the mayor.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Jim McFarland’s attorney John Schrock against Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Joliet Inspector General Sean Connolly and the City of Joliet. The lawsuit will mark O’Dekirk’s third since 2019.
Connolly issued a report dated March 1 that alleged McFarland, retired Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner and several others were part of a “cabal” that pressured former councilman Don “Duck” Dickinson into filing a false police report against O’Dekirk.
McFarland’s lawsuit asserted that Connolly began a “partisan, unfair, biased investigation that was outside the standards generally recognized by inspector generals to apply to their investigations to target [McFarland].”
“The investigation by Sean Connolly of [McFarland] was outside of Sean Connolly’s enumerated powers as [McFarland] who was a private person and was not a resident, official, officer, agent, subcontractor, contractor of the City of Joliet or involved in any function or program of the City of Joliet,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit alleged O’Dekirk and Connolly made false statements that McFarland committed the criminal offense of conspiracy
3 23 23 McFarland Complaint (1) by Joe Biesk on Scribd
McFarland’s lawsuit asserted he never attended any meeting at Roechner’s residence and never conspired with others to charge O’Dekirk with a crime.
The lawsuit also alleged McFarland “did not lie about being told by a prominent elected Will County official that O’Dekirk had photos of Dickinson’s genitals and [McFarland] had no conversations with the prominent elected Will County official about Dickinson at all.”
O’Dekirk has been sued two other times while in office. Both cases resulted in settlements.
In 2020, O’Dekirk was sued by brothers Victor Williams and Jamal Smith over a May 31, 2020 altercation. The case resulted in a $93,000 payout by the city of Joliet.
An insurer for the city paid a woman $50,000 to settle her 2019 lawsuit against O’Dekirk, who crashed into her car while driving his stepdaughter to school in a city vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.