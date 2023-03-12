Windows of 30 vehicles shattered at Joliet Amazon facility, police say

The windows of 30 vehicles in the parking lot at an Amazon facility in Joliet were shattered and items were removed from them, police said.

Officers responded on Sunday to the Amazon facility, 250 Emerald Drive, after receiving a report of damage to numerous vehicles owned by Amazon employees that been parked in the lot, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the incident led officers to determine that the windows of 30 vehicles in the parking lot were shattered between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday, English said.

Many victims reported to officers that items had been removed from their vehicles during that time, English said.

The investigation is still active and detectives are working to identify any suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Joliet police detectives at 815-724-3240.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.