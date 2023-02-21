2 arrests made following Bolingbrook shooting, police say

Two teens were arrested following the investigation of a shooting in Bolingbrook that left another teen wounded but no one has yet been directly charged with the shooting, police said.
At 2:02 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 600 block of Kingsbrook Crossing for a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male who had suffered an injury that was not life threatening, police said. The teen had been struck by gunfire once in the rear, police said.
The teen was treated and released from a hospital.
Officers detained two people and recovered two handguns from the scene, police said.
One of them was Anjelo Ervin, 18, of Bolingbrook, who was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, marijuana possession and obstructing identification, police said.
Ervin was booked into the Will County jail at 9:16 p.m. on Monday.
The other was a 17-year-old who has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.
The 17-year-old was booked into River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, police said.
“Charges for the actual shooting are still under investigation and have not been charged as of yet,” police said.
The motive behind the shooting is not yet known, police said.
The initial investigation indicates the shooting is an isolated event with no threat to the community, police said.