Joliet Fire vs. Joliet Police charity Ryder Cup set to conclude Thursday at Inwood

Good guys.

Good golf.

Good causes.

The Joliet Fire vs. Joliet Police Ryder Cup charity event got underway Wednesday morning at Inwood Golf Course and will continue throughout the day before concluding Thursday.

The event, now in its 18th year, has raised over $145,000 since its start in 2004, for charities chosen by the Joliet police and fire departments, with the winning department donating 60% of funds raised to its chosen charity and the other donating 40% to a charity of its choice.

This year’s chosen charities are Illinois Burn Camp for the Joliet Fire Department, and for the Joliet Police Department the Special Olympics.

Wednesday’s rounds included a three-person best-ball format and an alternate-shot round. Thursday’s final round — which will begin at Inwood at 9 a.m. — is singles match play.

Those looking to contribute can contact the departments or visit Inwood Golf Course during play Thursday.