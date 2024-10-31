Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Montini senior center Luke Jezyk

Montini senior center Luke Jezyk, who anchored the middle of a line that helped the Broncos gain 367 total yards in a 28-3 win over St. Laurence, is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. (Joshua Welge)

Montini’s offense has been on a roll over the second half of the season. The Broncos have averaged 35 points per game over a five-game winning streak.

And Luke Jezyk is a big reason why.

The senior center was at the center of an offensive line that helped pave the way to 367 total yards in a 28-3 win over St. Laurence last Friday, as Montini finished the regular season 7-2.

Now the Broncos, a Class 3A semifinalist last season, are aiming for another deep playoff run.

For his efforts, Jezyk was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: How do you feel about where the season has gone and how do you feel about the team going into the playoffs?

Jezyk: Good. We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish to get into the playoffs so we could play Byron again. We’re happy with the way things went. We had some mistakes early in the season but we’re right where we want to be.

Welge: How good would it be to get a win this week and get another shot at Byron in the second round?

Jezyk: We have some payback, definitely. Not just for ourselves but for the seniors from last year’s team because they worked so hard. It’s not just a game for us, it’s a game for them. We just want the win right there.

Welge: What’s it mean to wear the Montini uniform?

Jezyk: Everything. It’s not about the name on the back, it’s about the name on the front. They have a great education here, all the staff is great, all the coaches are great. It’s not just a football team. We’re a family here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Welge: How did you get into football?

Jezyk: I started football in about third grade. My dad played at Downers Grove North. We live a couple seconds away from that school but I knew that Montini was my home once I saw what kind of reputation they had. They’re a lot smaller than North but they’re just as powerful. It means everything for me to be here. I love all these guys. I’d do anything for hem.

Welge: Did your dad play line too?

Jezyk: No actually my dad was a safety.

Welge: Who do you like football-wise, teams and what player do you like to watch?

Jezyk: The Bears are my favorite team. One of my favorite players was Kyle Long.

Welge: Do you have a favorite food or meal before or after a big game?

Jezyk: I like having a burrito from the Los Burritos, and steak the day before. My mom, she makes good steak.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie, maybe a football movie?

Jezyk: My favorite movie ever is “The Dark Knight. Football movie? That’s hard. Weirdly enough I’d say “The Waterboy” just because it’s funny.

Welge: Playoff-wise, what do you think it’s going to take for you to do what you want to do?

Jezyk: First, we have to get the win this week. Next is a big challenge with Byron. When we beat them we’ll be able to move farther. But I think we can play with anybody in the 3A bracket.