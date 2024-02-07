Signing Day 2024: List of McHenry County area players who are signing Wednesday.

Players can sign their National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division I and II schools on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period. Here are the local players who are signing with schools at all levels. For additions to this list, email to sports@nwherald.com.

Player, HS Position College (level) Kyle Boelkens, McHenry LB St. Xavier (NAIA) Griffin Buehler, Crystal Lake Central RB Wis.-Platteville (D-III) Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South DL Iowa Western (Juco) Tommy Hammond, Crystal Lake Central WR Wis.-Oshkosh (D-III) MJ Hansen, Burlington Central OL Michigan Tech (D-II) Joey Kowall, Burlington Central RB Wis.-Platteville (D-III) Nick Kozlowski, Crystal Lake Central OL-DL Elmhurst (D-III) Max Loveall, Richmond-Burton WR Eastern Illinois (D-I) Mitch Mayhew, Johnsburg OL-DL Wis.-Oshkosh (D-III) Trey Pearson, Burlington Central OL-DL Wis.-Oshkosh (D-III)