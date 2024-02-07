Signing Day 2024: List of McHenry County area players who are signing Wednesday.

Players can sign their National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division I and II schools on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period. Here are the local players who are signing with schools at all levels. For additions to this list, email to sports@nwherald.com.
|Player, HS
|Position
|College (level)
|Kyle Boelkens, McHenry
|LB
|St. Xavier (NAIA)
|Griffin Buehler, Crystal Lake Central
|RB
|Wis.-Platteville (D-III)
|Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South
|DL
|Iowa Western (Juco)
|Tommy Hammond, Crystal Lake Central
|WR
|Wis.-Oshkosh (D-III)
|MJ Hansen, Burlington Central
|OL
|Michigan Tech (D-II)
|Joey Kowall, Burlington Central
|RB
|Wis.-Platteville (D-III)
|Nick Kozlowski, Crystal Lake Central
|OL-DL
|Elmhurst (D-III)
|Max Loveall, Richmond-Burton
|WR
|Eastern Illinois (D-I)
|Mitch Mayhew, Johnsburg
|OL-DL
|Wis.-Oshkosh (D-III)
|Trey Pearson, Burlington Central
|OL-DL
|Wis.-Oshkosh (D-III)