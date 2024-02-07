February 07, 2024
Signing Day 2024: List of McHenry County area players who are signing Wednesday.

By Northwest Herald staff report
Crystal Lake Central's Griffin Buehler runs with the ball against Fox Valley Conference rival Hampshire on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake Central's Griffin Buehler plans on playing at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Platteville next season. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local News Network)

Players can sign their National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division I and II schools on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period. Here are the local players who are signing with schools at all levels. For additions to this list, email to sports@nwherald.com.

Player, HSPositionCollege (level)
Kyle Boelkens, McHenryLBSt. Xavier (NAIA)
Griffin Buehler, Crystal Lake CentralRBWis.-Platteville (D-III)
Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake SouthDLIowa Western (Juco)
Tommy Hammond, Crystal Lake CentralWRWis.-Oshkosh (D-III)
MJ Hansen, Burlington CentralOLMichigan Tech (D-II)
Joey Kowall, Burlington CentralRBWis.-Platteville (D-III)
Nick Kozlowski, Crystal Lake CentralOL-DLElmhurst (D-III)
Max Loveall, Richmond-BurtonWREastern Illinois (D-I)
Mitch Mayhew, JohnsburgOL-DLWis.-Oshkosh (D-III)
Trey Pearson, Burlington CentralOL-DLWis.-Oshkosh (D-III)
