CCL/ESCC player, coaches season awards announced

The CCL/ESCC announced its year-end awards for each of the six divisions. Here are all the coach and individual awards, including all-conference honors.
CCL/ESCC Blue
Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Beau Desherow, Loyola
Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Darrion Dupree, Mount Carmel
Offensive Player of the Year: Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola
Defensive Players of the Year: Parker Startz, Mount Carmel/Jimmy McGovern, Loyola
Lineman of the Year: Joe Kelly, Loyola
Loyola: Nick Arongundade, sr., WR; Fitzgerald, jr., QB; Quinn Herbert, sr., LB; Kelly, sr., OL/DL; Drew MacPherson, jr. RB; McGovern, sr., DL; Emmanuel Ofosu, sr., DB; Colin Scheid, sr., LB
Mount Carmel: Maurice Densmore, sr., WR; Jack Elliott, jr., QB; Rahfeeq Katumbusi, sr., OL; Matt Mucha, jr., LB; Le’Javier Payne, jr., DB; Tavon Rice, sr., DL; Startz, sr., LB
Brother Rice: Tilon Foreman, sr., OL; Conor Kenzinger, sr., OL; Eddie Maloney, sr., OL; Mac Murzyn, sr., DL; Randall Naauden, sr., RB; Conner Stack, jr., S
St. Rita: Justin Buckner, jr., LB; Brady Courtney, sr., OL; Jett Hilding, sr., QB; Ray Saffold, sr., DL; Derrick Stewart, sr., RB
CCL/ESCC Green
Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Matt Miller, St. Ignatius
Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Jack Manzung, St. Ignatius
Offensive Player of the Year: Adrian Washington, Joliet Catholic
Defensive Players of the Year: Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic
Lineman of the Year: Justin Scott, St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius: Declan Boyle, sr., LB; Emmett Callahan, jr., FB/LB; Clem Carey, sr., CB/WR; Teddy Korte, sr., OL; Chris Morris, jr., OL; Scott, sr., OL/DL; Luke Steigleder, sr., DE; Wanzung, jr., QB
Joliet Catholic: Griffin Alessio, sr., LB; Nick Bueno, jr., LB; Patrick Durkin, sr., K; H.J. Grigsby, sr., RB; Johnson, sr., DT; Daniel Rouse, jr., LB; Washington, sr., WR
Marist: Luke Becker, sr., OL; Michael Maloney, sr., DL; John McAuliffe, jr., RB; Jack Thomkins, sr., LB; Dule White, sr., LB; Owen Winters, sr., QB
Niles Notre Dame: Jimmy Amatore, sr., DL; Jimmy Donnelly, sr., OL; Ryan Losik, sr., OL; Darveon Moore, sr., DB; Ryder Raya, jr., DB
CCL/ESCC Orange
Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Bob McMillen, St. Francis
Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis
Offensive Player of the Year: Joey Gliatta, IC Catholic
Defensive Players of the Year: Nathaniel Marshall, Fenwick
Lineman of the Year: Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth
St. Francis: Dom Beres, sr., LB; Jack Donovan, sr., OL; Corin Greenwell, sr., DB; Antonio Gutierrez, sr., OL/DL; Milivojevic, sr., QB; TyVonn Ransom, jr., RB; Zach Washington, so., WR; Ian Willis, jr., WR
IC Catholic: Foley Calcagno, so., LB; Kaleb Ellis, sr., WR/DB; Gliatta, sr., RB/DB; Dennis Mandala, sr., QB; Nathen Omolo, sr., OL/DL; K.J. Parker, sr., WR/DB; J.P Schmidt, sr., WR/LB
Nazareth: Cullen Craig, sr., OL; Brendan Flanagan, sr., LB; Kaminski, jr., DL; Logan Malachuk, jr., QB; James Penley, jr., DB; Sam Stec, jr., OL
Fenwick: Avion Brown, sr., WR/DB; Luke D’Alise, sr., RB/LB; Marek Hill, sr., QB; Marshall, jr., WR/DL; Jack Paris, jr., DB
CCL/ESCC White
Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Adam Nissen, St. Laurence
Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Aaron Ball, St. Laurence
Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Marre, Montini
Defensive Players of the Year: Gavin Hagan, Providence
Lineman of the Year: Maximo Munoz, St. Laurence
Montini: George Asay, sr., RB/WR; Nicky Castaldo, jr., OL/DL; Santino Florio, jr., WR; J.C. Hayes, jr., OL/DL; Nick Irion, jr., WR/LB; Marre, sr., RB; Jeremiah Peterson, jr., RB/LB
Providence: Xavier Coleman, so., WR/KR; Alex Gibson, sr., TE/WR; Hagan, jr., WR/DB/KR; Luke Leverett, jr., DB; Chris Piazza, sr., OL; Logan Valdez, sr., DT; Mitch Voltz, sr., WR/DB/PR
St. Laurence: Ball, sr., RB; Jace Chamberlain, jr., DE; Connor Cleary, sr., LB; Evan Les, sr., QB; Munoz, OL/DL; Kyle Richardson, jr., TE/LB; Coey Taubr, sr., DB
Benet: Miket Burk, sr., LB; Quinn Guerin, sr., OL; Ryan Kubacki, jr., QB; Liam Rooney, jr., DL; Rocky Rosanova, sr., WR
CCL/ESCC Purple
Dave Mattio Coach of the Year: Jason McKie, Carmel
Gordie Gillespie Most Valuable Player: Dayvion Ellis, St. Viator/Donovan Dey, Carmel
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kmet, St. Viator
Defensive Players of the Year: Dev’ion Reynolds, Carmel
Lineman of the Year: Nick Junge, Carmel
Carmel: Dey, jr., RB; Torey French, sr., WR; Junge, sr., DL; Ashton Lutz, sr., K; Kyle Lynch, sr., RB/LB; Jordan McKie, sr., DB; Reynolds, sr., DB; Johnny Weber, sr., QB
St. Viator: Ethan Angst, jr., LB; Ellis, jr., ATH; Kmet, jr., QB; Ben Konopka, jr., OL; Driese Raap, sr., WR/DB; Jaylan Szlachetka, jr., WR/DB; Phu Truong, sr., LB
St. Patrick: Ryan Birt, sr., WR/DB; John Crawford, sr., LB; Joey Fico, sr., WR/DB; Aiden Gomez, sr., DE; Patrick Leyden, sr., DB; Mikey Schwab, sr., DE
Marmion: Joey Favia, sr., RB/DT; Henry Garrison, sr., QB/DT; Charlie Reynolds, sr., DT; Michael Roche, jr., RB/LB; Bryan Scales, jr., RB/DB
CCL/ESCC Red
Dave Mattio Coach of the Year: Nick Lopez, Marian Catholic
Gordie Gillespie Most Valuable Player: Tyler Lofton, Marian Catholic
Offensive Player of the Year: Keyonte Louis, De La Salle
Defensive Players of the Year: Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic
Lineman of the Year: Dominic Bitz, DePaul Prep
Marian Catholic: Alexander, sr., DB; Michael Biesboer, sr., OL; Maurice Davis, sr., WR; Ronnie Gordon, jr., LB; Kaleb Isom, sr., WR/DB; Kaiden Jensen, sr., LB; Tyler Lofton, jr. LB; Caiden O’Neil, sr., DL
De La Salle: David Coffey, sr., WR/DB; Myles Green, jr., WR/DB; Josue Hernandez, sr., RB/LB; Tristyn Hynes, sr., LB; Louis, so., QB; Alex Luevanos, sr., OL/DL; Kaleb Navarro, jr., TE/DE
DePaul Prep: Titus Bautista, sr., RB; Bitz, jr., OL; Michael Bloom, sr., WR/DB; Danny Kelly, sr., DB; Braden Peevy, jr., WR; Juju Rodriguez, jr., QB
Leo: Neil Anderson, jr., WR; Nicholas Armour, jr., WR; Garry Brown, sr., OL; Joshua Burke, sr., DE/TE; Javon Logan, jr., RB