November 01, 2023
OlympicsChicago BlackhawksChicago BullsChicago CubsChicago SportsChicago White SoxColleges
Sports

CCL/ESCC player, coaches season awards announced

Players, coaches earn honors across all six divisions

By Michal Dwojak
St. Francis’ Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks for a receiver against Nazareth during the boys varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in La Grange Park, IL.

St. Francis’ Alessio Milivojevic looks for a receiver against Nazareth during a game this season in La Grange Park. Milivojevic was named the CCL/ESCC Orange Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player for this past season. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

The CCL/ESCC announced its year-end awards for each of the six divisions. Here are all the coach and individual awards, including all-conference honors.

CCL/ESCC Blue

Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Beau Desherow, Loyola

Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Darrion Dupree, Mount Carmel

Offensive Player of the Year: Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola

Defensive Players of the Year: Parker Startz, Mount Carmel/Jimmy McGovern, Loyola

Lineman of the Year: Joe Kelly, Loyola

Loyola: Nick Arongundade, sr., WR; Fitzgerald, jr., QB; Quinn Herbert, sr., LB; Kelly, sr., OL/DL; Drew MacPherson, jr. RB; McGovern, sr., DL; Emmanuel Ofosu, sr., DB; Colin Scheid, sr., LB

Mount Carmel: Maurice Densmore, sr., WR; Jack Elliott, jr., QB; Rahfeeq Katumbusi, sr., OL; Matt Mucha, jr., LB; Le’Javier Payne, jr., DB; Tavon Rice, sr., DL; Startz, sr., LB

Brother Rice: Tilon Foreman, sr., OL; Conor Kenzinger, sr., OL; Eddie Maloney, sr., OL; Mac Murzyn, sr., DL; Randall Naauden, sr., RB; Conner Stack, jr., S

St. Rita: Justin Buckner, jr., LB; Brady Courtney, sr., OL; Jett Hilding, sr., QB; Ray Saffold, sr., DL; Derrick Stewart, sr., RB

CCL/ESCC Green

Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Matt Miller, St. Ignatius

Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Jack Manzung, St. Ignatius

Offensive Player of the Year: Adrian Washington, Joliet Catholic

Defensive Players of the Year: Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic

Lineman of the Year: Justin Scott, St. Ignatius

St. Ignatius: Declan Boyle, sr., LB; Emmett Callahan, jr., FB/LB; Clem Carey, sr., CB/WR; Teddy Korte, sr., OL; Chris Morris, jr., OL; Scott, sr., OL/DL; Luke Steigleder, sr., DE; Wanzung, jr., QB

Joliet Catholic: Griffin Alessio, sr., LB; Nick Bueno, jr., LB; Patrick Durkin, sr., K; H.J. Grigsby, sr., RB; Johnson, sr., DT; Daniel Rouse, jr., LB; Washington, sr., WR

Marist: Luke Becker, sr., OL; Michael Maloney, sr., DL; John McAuliffe, jr., RB; Jack Thomkins, sr., LB; Dule White, sr., LB; Owen Winters, sr., QB

Niles Notre Dame: Jimmy Amatore, sr., DL; Jimmy Donnelly, sr., OL; Ryan Losik, sr., OL; Darveon Moore, sr., DB; Ryder Raya, jr., DB

IC Catholic Prep KJ Parker (14) gains some yards before getting wrapped up by St. Francis Corin Greenwell, left, during the second quarter on Friday Sep. 29, 2023, held at St. Francis in Wheaton.

IC Catholic Prep's KJ Parker gains some yards before getting wrapped up by St. Francis' Corin Greenwell, left, during a game this season in Wheaton. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

CCL/ESCC Orange

Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Bob McMillen, St. Francis

Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis

Offensive Player of the Year: Joey Gliatta, IC Catholic

Defensive Players of the Year: Nathaniel Marshall, Fenwick

Lineman of the Year: Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth

St. Francis: Dom Beres, sr., LB; Jack Donovan, sr., OL; Corin Greenwell, sr., DB; Antonio Gutierrez, sr., OL/DL; Milivojevic, sr., QB; TyVonn Ransom, jr., RB; Zach Washington, so., WR; Ian Willis, jr., WR

IC Catholic: Foley Calcagno, so., LB; Kaleb Ellis, sr., WR/DB; Gliatta, sr., RB/DB; Dennis Mandala, sr., QB; Nathen Omolo, sr., OL/DL; K.J. Parker, sr., WR/DB; J.P Schmidt, sr., WR/LB

Nazareth: Cullen Craig, sr., OL; Brendan Flanagan, sr., LB; Kaminski, jr., DL; Logan Malachuk, jr., QB; James Penley, jr., DB; Sam Stec, jr., OL

Fenwick: Avion Brown, sr., WR/DB; Luke D’Alise, sr., RB/LB; Marek Hill, sr., QB; Marshall, jr., WR/DL; Jack Paris, jr., DB

CCL/ESCC White

Tony Lawless Coach of the Year: Adam Nissen, St. Laurence

Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player: Aaron Ball, St. Laurence

Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Marre, Montini

Defensive Players of the Year: Gavin Hagan, Providence

Lineman of the Year: Maximo Munoz, St. Laurence

Montini: George Asay, sr., RB/WR; Nicky Castaldo, jr., OL/DL; Santino Florio, jr., WR; J.C. Hayes, jr., OL/DL; Nick Irion, jr., WR/LB; Marre, sr., RB; Jeremiah Peterson, jr., RB/LB

Providence: Xavier Coleman, so., WR/KR; Alex Gibson, sr., TE/WR; Hagan, jr., WR/DB/KR; Luke Leverett, jr., DB; Chris Piazza, sr., OL; Logan Valdez, sr., DT; Mitch Voltz, sr., WR/DB/PR

St. Laurence: Ball, sr., RB; Jace Chamberlain, jr., DE; Connor Cleary, sr., LB; Evan Les, sr., QB; Munoz, OL/DL; Kyle Richardson, jr., TE/LB; Coey Taubr, sr., DB

Benet: Miket Burk, sr., LB; Quinn Guerin, sr., OL; Ryan Kubacki, jr., QB; Liam Rooney, jr., DL; Rocky Rosanova, sr., WR

CCL/ESCC Purple

Dave Mattio Coach of the Year: Jason McKie, Carmel

Gordie Gillespie Most Valuable Player: Dayvion Ellis, St. Viator/Donovan Dey, Carmel

Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kmet, St. Viator

Defensive Players of the Year: Dev’ion Reynolds, Carmel

Lineman of the Year: Nick Junge, Carmel

Carmel: Dey, jr., RB; Torey French, sr., WR; Junge, sr., DL; Ashton Lutz, sr., K; Kyle Lynch, sr., RB/LB; Jordan McKie, sr., DB; Reynolds, sr., DB; Johnny Weber, sr., QB

St. Viator: Ethan Angst, jr., LB; Ellis, jr., ATH; Kmet, jr., QB; Ben Konopka, jr., OL; Driese Raap, sr., WR/DB; Jaylan Szlachetka, jr., WR/DB; Phu Truong, sr., LB

St. Patrick: Ryan Birt, sr., WR/DB; John Crawford, sr., LB; Joey Fico, sr., WR/DB; Aiden Gomez, sr., DE; Patrick Leyden, sr., DB; Mikey Schwab, sr., DE

Marmion: Joey Favia, sr., RB/DT; Henry Garrison, sr., QB/DT; Charlie Reynolds, sr., DT; Michael Roche, jr., RB/LB; Bryan Scales, jr., RB/DB

CCL/ESCC Red

Dave Mattio Coach of the Year: Nick Lopez, Marian Catholic

Gordie Gillespie Most Valuable Player: Tyler Lofton, Marian Catholic

Offensive Player of the Year: Keyonte Louis, De La Salle

Defensive Players of the Year: Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic

Lineman of the Year: Dominic Bitz, DePaul Prep

Marian Catholic: Alexander, sr., DB; Michael Biesboer, sr., OL; Maurice Davis, sr., WR; Ronnie Gordon, jr., LB; Kaleb Isom, sr., WR/DB; Kaiden Jensen, sr., LB; Tyler Lofton, jr. LB; Caiden O’Neil, sr., DL

De La Salle: David Coffey, sr., WR/DB; Myles Green, jr., WR/DB; Josue Hernandez, sr., RB/LB; Tristyn Hynes, sr., LB; Louis, so., QB; Alex Luevanos, sr., OL/DL; Kaleb Navarro, jr., TE/DE

DePaul Prep: Titus Bautista, sr., RB; Bitz, jr., OL; Michael Bloom, sr., WR/DB; Danny Kelly, sr., DB; Braden Peevy, jr., WR; Juju Rodriguez, jr., QB

Leo: Neil Anderson, jr., WR; Nicholas Armour, jr., WR; Garry Brown, sr., OL; Joshua Burke, sr., DE/TE; Javon Logan, jr., RB

High School FootballJoliet Catholic PrepsSt. Francis PrepsIC Catholic PrepsNazareth PrepsFenwick PrepsMontini PrepsProvidence PrepsBenet PrepsMarmion Preps
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter who for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower, Malibu Surfside News.