Letter: Don’t vote for either one

If you do not believe that either presidential candidate is worthy of leading our country for the next four years, then leave your ballot blank. After checking with the McHenry County Clerk’s Office, leaving the ballot blank is legal and the rest of the ballot must be counted. This is called undervoting. You have the right to leave any part of your ballot blank.

Voters do this for various reasons. They may feel they are insufficiently informed about candidates or issues. They may undervote as a form of protest to express their discontent with a political party, candidate or issue. Instead of voting for the “lesser of two evils,” consider leaving your ballot blank. Send a message.

Rebecca Ogan

Huntley