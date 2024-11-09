Thank you letters to Sauk Valley Veterans

Veteran Thomas Paul Durband: Thank you for your service! Leanna Phillips

Veteran Robert (Bob) Hoyle: Bob, we are so grateful for the service and sacrifice that you and your brothers and sisters in arms made to protect this amazing country! Thank you, and all other veterans, for protecting our freedoms. Noah Grot

Veteran Beau Becker: Thank you son, for having the courage, and the strength as an 18 year old young man to graduate from High School, and go directly into the army. It’s men like you who make America what it is. Without you brave men and women, our country would be destroyed. I just think the world of you and love you very much, Mom. Valerie Schick

Veteran Jason Crow: Jason, thank you for serving your country for 23 years in the Air Force and now serving as a civilian in the Air Force. So very proud of you. Mom and Dad. Vickie Crow