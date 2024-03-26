Polo eighth-grader Vock 6th at IKWF State Girls Wrestling tourney: SVM SportShort for Tuesday, March 26

Aplington Middle School eighth grader and Polo resident Zandra Vock (far right) placed sixth in the Girls Senior 115-Pound Division at the 2024 IKWF State Girls Wrestling Tournament at the BMO Center in Rockford. The tournament was held March 9-10. (Photo provided by Timmy Vock)

Aplington Middle School eighth-grader and Polo resident Zandra Vock had a March to remember.

On the 8th and 9th of the month at the 2024 Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Girls Wrestling Tournament at the BMO Center in Rockford, Vock placed sixth for a medal finish in the Girls Senior 115-Pound Division.

Vock, who competed for the Oregon Hawks Wrestling Club, won a Byron Regional title and a Rochelle Sectional title on her way to the state bid. She also competed for Aplington throughout the year.