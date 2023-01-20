SVM SportShort: Junis re-signs with Giants

Former Rock Falls standout Jakob Junis will remain in San Francisco for another season and pitch for the Giants in 2023.

The right-hander avoided arbitration by signing a 1-year, $2.8 million contract. The deal was first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Junis, who signed a 1-year, $1.75 million contract last offseason after he was let go by the Kansas City Royals, had a strong season in his first year in San Francisco. He made 23 appearances, 17 of them starts, and had a 4.42 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 innings while battling through a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring in June; he missed about five weeks.

He was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals, and spent his first five big-league seasons with them. He had a 4.82 ERA in 515 1/3 innings pitched, with 486 strikeouts and 144 walks. They released him after the 2021 season, and when the Giants signed him last offseason, they acquired his rights for 2023 as well.

Injuries forced Junis into the Giants’ rotation this past season, but SI.com’s Marc Delucchi reports that team owner Farhan Zaidi has said they plan to utilize Junis in a long-relief role next season.

Junis is excited to return to San Franciso. He said in September, “I would love to stay. If that’s what they want, I’ll definitely be here another year. I’m hoping that’s the case, because I really don’t have any desire to leave.”