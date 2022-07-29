Youth tennis: Strong play on final day of Emma Hubbs Classic

With the 32nd annual Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic winding down for another year, the 15-&-under boys singles division took to the courts at Page Park late Thursday morning.
With five participants, everybody got to play everyone else in the round-robin format, with each match consisting of six games.
Ryan Partington won 23 of the 24 games he played, cruising to the title with some consistent play throughout the day. It was a confidence boost for the 15-year-old, who said he struggled a little bit on Tuesday before finding his groove again.
“I’ve been playing pretty good. Tuesday was probably not the best day, but the tournament has been really fun,” said Partington, who took second in the 18 boys singles division on Tuesday.
[ Photos from Day 4 of the Emma Hubbs Classic ]
The Newman sophomore started taking tennis lessons through the Dixon Park District in second grade, and has watched his game grow exponentially through the years.
“I’ve been playing here for eight years. When I first started, I didn’t have any form or anything,” he said. “It’s really progressed, and I’m happy where I’m at right now.”
He won each of his first three matches 6-0, then took on Joel Rhodes in the final round. Rhodes had won 15 games to that point, trailing Partington in the standings by just three games heading into the finale.
But Partington, who had teamed with Rhodes to win the 15 boys doubles title, pulled away with a 5-1 win over his Monday playing partner to secure the division crown.
Rhodes was pleased with his play all week, and it was a busy one. The 13-year-old played in seven different divisions, winning the 13 mixed doubles title with Jenna Mustapha in addition to his 15 boys doubles title with Partington.
He also took third in the 13 boys doubles with Brooks Knudson, and third in the 18 mixed doubles with his sister, Julia. But it was a runner-up finish Wednesday in the 13 boys singles division that motivated him to come out and play hard Thursday morning.
“I’ve been playing really good in this tournament. Yesterday, I got second, and I think I should’ve gotten first, so that kind of got in my mind; tennis is a real mind game,” Rhodes said. “So today I just thought, ‘Wipe it off, get that gone,’ and it’s been good.
“And tonight I’m playing 18 and under with my friend, so we’ll so how that goes. It’s going to be a tough bracket.”
Rhodes defeated Braden Brigl 6-0, Owen Winters 4-2, and Cameron Foulker 5-1. He played the harder-hitting Winters before facing Foulker, who doesn’t hit as hard but places the ball in different spots.
“That first game of that match [against Foulker], after playing with somebody who’s hitting back and forth super-hard, then another player who’s playing drop shots, it kind of switched me up, so that first game I was kind of adjusting,” Rhodes said. “But then I got it back and got going again.”
Winters, 15, took third with 10 games won, adding that to a 15 mixed doubles title with Grace Ferguson, a runner-up finish in the 15 boys doubles with Hiram Zigler, and a fourth in the 18 boys singles. He finished up in the 18 boys doubles division later Thursday.
“I think my favorite is going to be 18U boys doubles tonight, that’s the one I’m most excited for. But the one that I’ve already played in, probably the 18U singles yesterday was my favorite,” Winters said. “I like playing with the older kids, the tougher competition. I don’t play that well with people that hit the ball slower, so I feel like I play better in the older groups.”
Foulker finished his week with a fourth in the 15 boys singles after winning 8 games; he also took second in the 13 boys doubles with Brigl, third in the 15 mixed doubles with Addison Arjes, and fifth in the 13 boys singles.
“It’s been pretty good, I’ve won a few games. It’s better competition playing against the older kids,” the 12-year-old Foulker said. “I’ve played pretty good in the tournament. The doubles are probably my favorite, because I get a partner to cover most of the court too.”
Brigl, 12, won 3 games to finish fifth in the 15 boys singles. Earlier in the week, he was second in the 13 mixed doubles with Anna Partington, second in the 13 boys doubles with Foulker, and fourth in the 13 boys singles.
In the other divisions Thursday, Logan and Carson Palmer teamed up to win the 18 boys doubles title, winning 12 games to top Winters and JP Ryan (8 games won) and Rhodes and Zigler (4 games won).
Grace Ferguson and Leah Kuehl – also doubles partners at Dixon High School – won 15 games to take the 18 girls doubles title, with Julia Rhodes and Emily Beattie winning eight games, and Laurel Chavera and Sophia Knudson winning one.
James Adell won the 4-Square division for 8-10 year olds, with Matthew Fiesta placing second, Claire Fiesta taking third, Parker Brigl finishing fourth, James Catt placing fifth, Josie Rhodes taking sixth, Anna Partington finishing seventh, and Mollee Wickert placing eighth.
On Wednesday, a couple of competitive divisions ended the third day of the Emma Hubbs Classic.
Ferguson won 33 games to top a crowded field at 18 girls singles, while Kuehl was second with 29 games won, edging out Addison Arjes (28 games won). Julia Rhodes finished fourth (15), Maria Ardis was fifth (12), and Chavera took sixth (3).
Right before that, Carter French won 17 games to take the 13 boys singles crown, topping Joel Rhodes (14 games won), Alex Dang (12) and Brigl (10) in a tight finish. Foulker won seven games, and Jason Hemmen also competed.
Ferguson teamed with Winters to win 14 games and take the 15 mixed doubles title, while Mustapha and Gavin Staats won six games, and Addison Arjes and Foulker won four games.
Mustapha and Anna Partington defeated Brynnley Adams and Mollee Wickert 8-1 to win the 11 girls doubles division to open play Wednesday.