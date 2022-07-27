Youth tennis: 11-and-under age group takes stage on Day 2 at Emma Hubbs Classic

DIXON – The 32nd Annual Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic continued Tuesday morning as boys and girls took the courts for the 11-and-under division for some friendly competition at Page Park.
After six weeks of summer lessons, the youth tennis players finally got to put their skills to the test, facing off against the other boys and girls of their age group in a tournament finale.
Brynnley Adams, 11, and Anna Partington, 9, faced off in an intense tiebreaker match.
“We had a lot of fun,” Adams said of the summer lessons and her tournament matches. “We had to learn different types of serves, more grown-up types of serves instead of just hitting.”
“Yeah, I liked it,” Partington added. “My serve, I really improved.”
The 11-and-under boys were also in action late Tuesday morning and early afternoon.
James Adell, 8, Matthew Fiesta, 9, and William Dang, 10, each took part in the summer instructional program offered by the Dixon Park District, as well as the culminating tournament. After six weeks of sharpening their skills, they were happy for the chance to test them out.“Good,” Adell said of his experience with summer lessons. “I learned a little bit on serving. I enjoyed the tournament a lot.”
“I feel like they went good. I think I got better over the lessons,” Fiesta said. “It taught me how to do really good serving. I thought I did really well [in the tournament], and I’m really proud of myself.”
Dang relished the opportunity to compete with unfamiliar opponents.
“I feel like they went good, and I improved my serves in the lessons,” Dang said. “I liked that I got to play with new people.”