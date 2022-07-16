SportShorts for Saturday, July 16, 2022

Dixon’s Langloss to play soccer at North Central

Dixon soccer standout Bradyn Langloss has signed to continue his academic and athletic career at North Central College in Naperville.

Langloss was a 4-year varsity player and 3-year starter for the Dukes, and finished his career with 49 goals and 23 assists. Last fall, he had 17 goals and 2 assists while playing through a lower abdominal injury. That came after a 19-goal, 4-assist season as a junior, and an 11-goal, 12-assist season as a sophomore.

He’s played club soccer with the Rockford Raptors Elite Clubs National League since his freshman season, and had 9 goals and 10 assists his junior season; he missed this past spring season with the abdominal injury. He recently joined the U23 Rockford Raptors team made up of college and soon-to-be college players.

Langloss chose North Central over Dubuque, Aurora and Wisconsin-Platteville.

Local travel baseball team wins state championship

The 12U Rock River Royals finished their season by winning the AA Illinois State Championship on July 3 at the Quad City Hitmen Complex in Rock Island, finishing the three-day tournament 4-1 to close the season at 22-14-1.

After losing their opener to Rockford 9-1, the Royals won their next four games, defeating Rock Island 19-0 in pool play, then 19-4 in the quarterfinals, before avenging the earlier loss to Rockford with a 5-2 semifinal victory in the semifinals, as Tyler McCafferty struck out 10 in a six-inning complete game.

In the championship, Rock River defeated Quincy 14-6. Jameson Hanlon was 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and four RBIs, and Madden Schueler tripled, homered and drove in four runs. Kam Hanlon doubled, walked twice, stole a pair of bases, scored two runs, and added an RBI sacrifice bunt, and Danny Martinez Jr. pitched four innings to pick up his second win of the tournament.

AJ Moore hit a pair of home runs in the tournament, and led the Royals with 39 RBIs on the season. Jameson Hanlon led the team with 46 hits, seven home runs, 48 runs and a .438 batting average, and Kam Hanlon had a team-high 34 stolen bases. On the mound, Martinez went 7-0 with 40 strikeouts and 16 walks in 36 1/3 innings, and McCafferty led the way in innings pitched (42 1/3) and strikeouts (53).