Bifacial Solar Panels: What’s the Big Deal?

Stateline Solar seeks to continually improve the processes and materials that we use. One form of exciting new technology includes bifacial solar panels.

To understand how bifacial solar panels can be beneficial, one must first understand how solar panels work. Solar panels contain solar cells that absorb sunlight and convert it to energy. As opposed to traditional solar panels that have cells on one side of the panel, bifacial panels have cells on both sides of the panel. This allows sunlight that bounces off surfaces below the panels to be absorbed into more energy, which can provide an opportunity to produce more solar energy. According to a study performed by one solar panel manufacturer , bifacial solar panels can increase a solar array’s production by approximately 11%.

During the winter months, sunlight that bounces off of snow beneath the system can reflect back into bifacial solar panels and increase energy production. Customers with bifacial panels can also proactively optimize the land around their solar array by adding white rock below their system to increase its energy production. This creative landscaping method has been tested and proven to increase production by around 20%.

If you are interested in learning more about bifacial panels, contact Stateline Solar today. We are ready to provide you with a quote for a solar array that will meet your energy efficiency needs!

