CGH Medical Center Recognizes and Celebrates Our Advanced Practice Providers

National Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Week, celebrated annually on the 4th week of September, honors the skill and hard work of Physician Assistants/Associates (PAs), Nurse Practitioners (NPs), Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNSs), Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs), and Certified Anesthesiologist Assistants (CAAs).

Working throughout CGH Medical Center and our clinics, these providers help ensure that our rural communities have access to safe, high-quality, patient-centered care. While completing rigorous graduate programs and continuing education requirements as part of their state and national licenses, APPs are able to diagnose, treat, and manage illness; prescribe medication; develop and implement treatment plans for individuals with acute and chronic conditions; and perform a wide range of procedures, all while working alongside their physician-led team. Additionally, our APPs often serve in quality, patient experience, and safety roles, and as leaders within the care team.

“APPs have been a staple at CGH for many years, and continue to thrive,” said Rachel Deets, PA-C, MS (Dermatology). “We are thankful for this acknowledgment to highlight our contributions. As our patient population grows, and the need for medical providers increases, we are proud to help fill the role at CGH to deliver exceptional care to our community.”

“We are very grateful for the expertise, excellence, and dedication of all our APPs,” added Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO. “Their daily contributions are not only valued by our patients and their families, but also by our physicians and staff. We are fortunate to have a skilled and compassionate group of APPs that allows us to provide the highest level of care possible.”

