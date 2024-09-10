Explore the World with Sauk Valley Community College’s Extended Trips

Are you ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure? Sauk Valley Community College is excited to offer two extraordinary travel opportunities in 2025 that will allow you to explore some of the most breathtaking destinations on the planet.

Tropical Costa Rica: February 22 - March 3, 2025

Immerse yourself in the vibrant beauty of Costa Rica, a tropical paradise known for its lush rainforests, stunning beaches, and abundant wildlife. The Tropical Costa Rica trip offers an immersive experience in a lush paradise, including visits to Arenal Volcano, Cano Negro Nature Preserve, and Monteverde’s Cloud Forest. Participants can enjoy hanging bridges or zip lining, and relax at a Playa Carrillo, Guanacaste resort. The itinerary also features cultural experiences like soaking in geothermal pools, exploring coffee plantations, and learning local farming practices.

Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise: June 11 - 22, 2025

The Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise offers a stunning exploration of Alaska’s wilderness and coastal beauty, combining a luxury cruise with in-depth land experiences. Highlights include a scenic rail journey from Denali to Talkeetna, wildlife viewing in Denali National Park, and cruising through Glacier Bay and the Inside Passage. Participants will also visit key locations like Juneau and Ketchikan. The trip promises rich cultural experiences and breathtaking natural landscapes, providing an authentic Alaskan adventure.

Participating in these extended trips offered by Sauk Valley Community College is an opportunity to explore the world. These journeys are designed to enrich your understanding of diverse cultures, connect you with nature, and create lifelong memories. With the popularity of past trips, like the sold-out Iceland Magical Northern Lights, it’s clear these adventures are highly sought after.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of something extraordinary. For more information and to reserve your place, visit the Sauk Valley Community College website at svcc.edu/trips or contact our Business and Community Education office at 815-835-6212.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu