Summer: The Perfect Time for Your Annual Skin Cancer Screening

Summer is the ideal season to get your annual skin cancer screening. Skin cancer is currently the most prevalent form of cancer in the U.S., with over 5.3 million cases of basal and squamous cell skin cancers diagnosed each year. Sadly, over 7,000 people die annually from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Melanoma rates have doubled over the past three decades and are expected to continue rising. It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer at some point in their life, with incidence rates increasing among people under 40. Melanoma can affect anyone, regardless of skin color.

The encouraging news about this alarming disease is that early detection saves lives. If caught early, many types of skin cancer can be successfully treated. When melanoma is detected and treated before it spreads to the lymph nodes, the five-year survival rate is 99%.

This summer, Morrison Community Hospital is continuing its annual Skin Cancer Awareness promotion by offering two free skin cancer screening events. The first screening is on Monday, August 5th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second is on Monday, August 12th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Both screenings are complimentary.

Dr. George Georgiev, a Dermatology Physician at Morrison Community Hospital, has identified early signs of skin cancer for numerous patients during previous screening events.

In addition to detecting and treating skin cancer, Dr. Georgiev screens for Actinic Keratosis (AK), which is characterized by crusty, swollen, or scaly spots on the skin that can develop into skin cancer. He also treats acne, rosacea, poison ivy, and skin rashes, and offers mole removal services.

These skin cancer screenings fill up quickly! To ensure a convenient time for you, please call 815-772-5511 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. George Georgiev, MD

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com