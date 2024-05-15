Unlock a World of Wonder at SVCC’s 39th Annual Child Fair

Join us as we celebrate the 39th Annual Child Fair on Saturday, June 1st, at Sauk Valley Community College. This eagerly awaited event welcomes families, businesses, and community organizations to a dynamic celebration, themed “Travel Around the World.”

This event is a great opportunity for all businesses, not just those in children’s services. Over 1,000 people attended the Child Fair last year, and we anticipate even more this year.

Some tips for making the most out of your time at the Fair:

Plan ahead and arrive early to ensure you have enough time to explore all the activities.



Don’t be afraid to ask questions and engage with booth vendors. They are there to share information and educate families on important topics.



Take advantage of hands-on activities and games. This is a great way for children to learn while having fun.



Among the exciting activities planned, families can look forward to a diverse range of interactive experiences designed to delight and educate. Children can participate in games, hands-on activities, and interactive booths. By participating in these activities, children and their families will have a day filled with fun and a greater awareness of the world’s cultures and communities.

The Child Fair is more than just a fun-filled event; it is also an important platform to educate families on nutrition, literacy, and increased community awareness. This year, the Child Fair will feature a variety of exhibitors with educational materials and resources to help families learn about child safety, health and wellness, and early childhood development.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the world’s incredible cultures while promoting the well-being of children and their families. Join us at the 39th Annual Child Fair to unlock a world of wonder!

This event is sponsored by CGH Medical Center, KSB Hospital, Sauk Valley Community College, SVCC Impact Program, and Regional Office of Education #47.

For more information, please contact Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu