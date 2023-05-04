Remembering Mom this Mother’s Day

Losing a parent is always difficult. No matter the day, dealing with the emotions and memories of our lost loved ones is challenging. These feelings can be particularly intense around certain occasions like holidays, and for those who have lost their mother, Mother’s Day can carry an even deeper meaning.

The important thing is that even though she might no longer be with you, there are many ways to remember your mom on Mother’s Day. Here are a few suggestions.

Plan activities that remind you of your mom.

This may include going to her favorite restaurant, reading her favorite book, listening to music she liked, or even watching shows and movies that she enjoyed. Any of these can help you continue to feel connected with her.

Visit her and talk with her.

Visiting mom’s grave is important any time of year, but especially on Mother’s Day. Sit and talk with her and bring up fond memories, leave flowers or other small gifts and spend some time in her presence.

Take time for yourself and others.

While the point is to remember your mom on Mother’s Day, it’s also important to take time for yourself. Try to avoid distractions or work, and allow yourself time to relax, reflect and appreciate all the wonderful things about your mom. It’s also important to recognize the other important people – especially other mothers – on this day. Helping someone else enjoy Mother’s Day, even if it’s just a text message or a quick hello can go a long way.

