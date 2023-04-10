3 Things to Know About Flood Insurance

Floods can happen anywhere and anytime, regardless of whether your home is in a low-risk flood zone. Floods can occur in any region and at unexpected times, which makes it essential for homeowners to be aware of the need for flood insurance.

Homeowners’ policies usually don’t include coverage against floods, so taking proactive steps like purchasing flood insurance prepares you for a disaster.

Here are three things to know about purchasing flood insurance:

Understand Your Risk Level

The first step towards getting a reasonable rate on flood insurance is understanding your risk level. You may already know if you live in a high-risk area, but there are other factors to consider, such as the elevation of your home, proximity to bodies of water, and local flood control measures. Knowing your risk level will allow you to shop around for the best rate on flood insurance coverage.

Explore Your Options

Once you know your risk level, it’s time to explore your options for flood insurance coverage. The National Flood Insurance Program offers policies for homeowners in participating communities in all 50 states. You can also find private insurers who offer competitive rates on additional or supplemental protection against floods.

Get the Right Coverage

Flood insurance policies typically cover the following:

Damage to your home and effects caused by flooding

Expenses related to evacuation

Temporary housing during repairs



Coverage is also available for structures like sheds or garages that may not be attached to your primary residence. Ensure you get the right coverage for your needs, protecting you if a flood occurs.

Taking steps now to purchase flood insurance can help protect your home and belongings against potential damage from a flood in the future. Be sure to understand your risk level, explore your options, and get the right coverage for peace of mind.

Let Hicks Insurance Group assure you that you are protected. Call 815-288-1523 to learn more about our flood insurance plans and how we can help safeguard your future.

