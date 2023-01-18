Sending Flowers or Plants: Which is More Appropriate?

One of the most common symbols of support you can show people who are grieving the loss of a loved one is to send flowers or a plant(s).

For some people, the choice of which to send can be a bit difficult. Ultimately, the right gesture of sympathy is up to you. But here are some tips to help you decide if flowers or plants would be better to offer.

Appropriate Plants

Flowering plants are a very common type and have many species. The idea behind flowering plants is that they represent a lifecycle. The blooms and flowers will fade in time, but the plant continues to grow. This signifies a full life perspective and encourages the sentiment that the loved one who has passed will always remain with you.

Green plants, such as a Chinese Evergreen or Pothos are another popular option as a gesture of sympathy. Generally speaking, plants are symbolic of life and the natural order of things. In that regard, green plants are comforting and help deliver a sense of ease. If you’re unsure of the family’s specific personal values or interests, then plants are an ideal choice.

Flowers and Color Meanings

Flowers are also perfectly acceptable to offer as a sign of sympathy. With so many to choose from, however, the decision can seem confusing. Here are some guidelines to help.

Roses: Usually given to represent love and caring.

Peace Lilies: A popular choice to display at a funeral service.

Orchids: Traditionally sent to the home or office of the bereaved as a sign of the beauty of life.

When it comes to colors, each has its own special meaning to help convey your support and sympathy. Red symbolizes love; yellow is for friendship; white expresses innocence; and pink is often a representation of admiration, respect and thankfulness.

For more information or questions on whether flowers or plants may be best for you to give, please visit our website , or call us at 815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL 61021