Canning Projects Made Easy at Ace Hardware

Few things bring about that familiar sense of nostalgia or connections to fond memories like food.

One of the best ways to capture those sentiments is through the art of canning.

From pickled asparagus to fresh preserves and jams to soups and homemade condiments, canning is more than just a hobby for many. It’s a tradition.

Many crops in Illinois go through the annual harvest in late summer and early fall, so now is the perfect time to can that produce for many uses throughout the year.

If you're new to canning, it may seem challenging. But with the right products, the process is much easier.

To get started, here are some tips to be aware of, along with the basic tools of the trade.

Canners

Water bath canners – Used mostly for acidic vegetables and semi-liquids like pickles, tomatoes, or jams and jellies.

Pressure canners – Multipurpose canners used for just about everything, but are great for asparagus, green beans, corn and even soup.

The Right Jars Are Key

Jars come in many sizes, so make sure you select the ones you need based on the portions you’re wanting to create.

Half-gallon jars are suited for preserved juice or dried goods.



Quarts are optimal for fruit, tomato sauce, salsas, soup, and other soft or liquid products.



Half-pints work great for jams, jellies, or individual-sized portions of soup or salsa.



Quarter-pints are small, best used for condiments like ketchup, mustard, or samples of jam.



Two Important Accessories

You’ll also want to make sure to grab two other very important tools when you pick up your canners and jars. While not required, these items will make canning and jarring go a lot faster and will help to avoid messes in the kitchen:

Funnels to prevent liquid spills



Jar lifters are specially designed to lift hot jars away from the canner



