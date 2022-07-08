Morrison Community Hospital Enjoys Special Partnerships With The Community

“If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” This African proverb sums up how partnerships can be a strong force in the development of community-wide support systems that benefit all residents and build strong communities.

“Morrison Community Hospital is committed to meeting and exceeding patients’ needs, and to providing community support and leadership to residents in our hospital district,” said Mick Welding, Marketing Director for MCH. “Included in that initiative is our policy of providing free services to the community.” Morrison Community Hospital provides CPR training to city employees, coaches, and Morrison High School students free of charge. Dr. Nicky Eustace serves as the on-field team doctor for the Morrison Mustangs football team, and MCH ambulance EMTs provide complimentary medical support for a wide variety of community events. Podiatric Surgeon Dr. David Yeager dresses in a foot costume and provides free foot care and education to children through the Illinois Elks program.

“We financially support Morrison Youth Baseball, the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” fundraiser, local Lions Club projects, Morrison city events, CAPA Paint the Town, the Rotary-sponsored Harvest Hammer, and the United Way,” added Welding.

MCH employees provide leadership in the Morrison Chamber of Commerce, the Morrison Area Development Corporation, the Morrison City Council, and the Morrison Rotary Club.

“The MCH Foundation initiated and manages the Morrison Community Garden,” said Welding. “Hospital employees plant and tend vegetables in five plots, and give the vegetables to area residents who need free, healthy food choices. They also planted twelve fruit trees in French Creek Park to provide complimentary apples, pears, cherries, and peaches each year.”

MCH just completed a $20,500,000 expansion project to add emergency rooms, an operating room, medical surgical rooms, and a new Mammography Center, and to expand the lab and Radiology department. With the hiring of Dr. Robb Rydzynski, Urogynecologist, and Dr. Ricky Maddox, General Surgeon, MCH will add another surgical suite later this year!

Mick Welding, Marketing Director

303 North Jackson Street

815-772-5510

mwelding@mchstaff.com