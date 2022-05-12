Morrison Community Hospital Offers Free Skin Cancer Screenings in August!

After two years of being unable to provide free skin cancer screenings due to Covid-19 protocols, Morrison Community Hospital is now able to offer them! Summer is a great time to get your annual screening for skin cancer, which is currently the most common form of cancer in the U.S. with over 5 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers diagnosed each year. It is estimated that over 7,000 people die annually from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Melanoma rates have doubled in the past 30 years, and are expected to increase. An estimated 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer at some point in their life, and sadly, the incidence rates are increasing for people under age 40. Melanoma can affect anyone, regardless of skin color.

As with other types of cancer, early detection of skin cancer saves lives! If detected early, many types of skin cancer can be treated successfully. If melanoma is detected and treated before spreading to the lymph nodes, the five-year survival rate is 99%.

Morrison Community Hospital is finally able to resume its annual Skin Cancer Awareness promotion this summer, and will offer two free skin cancer screening events. The first screening is Tuesday, August 9, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The second is Tuesday, August 23, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Both screenings are complimentary. Dr. George Georgiev, Dermatologist for Morrison Community Hospital, has caught early signs of skin cancer for a number of patients during previous screening events.

In addition to detecting and treating skin cancer, Dr. Georgiev screens for AK, or Actinic Keratosis. This condition is characterized by crusty, swollen, or scaly spots on the skin that can develop into skin cancer. He also treats acne, rosacea, poison ivy, and skin rashes, and offers mole removal.

To reduce waiting times, call 815-772-5511 to make an appointment. For more information, please contact:

Dr. George Georgiev, MD

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com