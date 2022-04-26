Raynor Garage Doors acquires Rayovac facility, plans to expand operations

DIXON — Raynor Garage Doors is expanding into the former Rayovac plant in the industrial park.
Raynor recently acquired the 575,000 square-foot facility at 200 E. Corporate Drive “to substantially increase warehouse space and gain manufacturing efficiencies,” according to a news release.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Raynor has seen increased demand as families shifted dollars into home improvement projects, and the additional volume flowing through Raynor’s already aging production plants caused the company’s management to look for options for new and improved manufacturing and warehouse space, said Brittany Shannon, vice president of marketing at Raynor and a fourth generation member of the family business.
“This is incredibly exciting; it will be transformational for our business,” Shannon said.
The building will be used for warehousing, shipping and some production. The company will maintain both campuses but will be decommissioning some of its aging operations, she said.
Raynor employs around 550 people in Dixon and has increased its headcount by around 100 people in the last year or so while continuing to fill current openings.
The goal is to have the warehouse and shipping operational in the new facility by the summer and move some of production at the end of the year or early next year.
“The new facility will allow us to transform our operations to meet the demands of the exceptional growth we are experiencing,” Raynor President Rick Considine said.
Energizer began closing down the Dixon Rayovac battery distribution facility in 2020 and laying off 125 workers. It was officially vacated at the end of last year.
The location close to the interstate will be more convenient for Raynor to receive raw materials shipments and send trucks loaded with garage door products on their routes across the country.
“It’s an exciting move for us, and it’s going to be really beneficial for the community too,” Shannon said. “We’re happy to continue investing in our Dixon community.”
Ray Neisewander III, CEO and Chairman of Raynor Worldwide, gives credit to the people behind the business.
“We are so grateful to current and past generations of the Raynor ‘family’ – including our customer partners and employees – who worked so hard to build a great company and now give us the opportunity to move it forward,” he said.