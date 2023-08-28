Letter: Explain why women can’t lead congregations

The New York Times published an article titled “Southern Baptists Move to Purge Churches with Female Pastors” June 13. The article explained the expulsion of a church led by a female pastor for 30 years in Louisville, Kentucky. The Southern Baptist Convention also voted to expel Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church because he picked a husband-and-wife team as his successors.

The convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, believes that only men should hold the head pastor’s office. It also voted that only men could be affirmed, appointed, or employed as a pastor or elder. Ultraconservatives also claimed that female pastors are a precursor to homosexuality and sexual immorality acceptance.

I’m confused. Women have been dominant in teaching for generations at public and religious-oriented schools. It’s acceptable for women to be in positions to influence children mentally and emotionally. However, women can’t hold leadership positions over adult congregations, which should be able to think rationally and intelligently.

Explain the dichotomy to me.

Antoinette Vella

Dixon