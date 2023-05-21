Letter: Thank you for retirement sendoff

To the Editor:

We recently celebrated my retirement after running Von Holten and Carlson Construction Company for 50 years. Thank you to Tara, Jeff, Todd, Ann, Glenn, and Mary for putting together, planning, setting up, hosting, and cleaning up my retirement party. A special thank you to Mary Carl, who organized and oversaw the details. It was a great party.

Thank you to the owners, banquet manager, and staff of the Happy Spot in Deer Grove. They were very helpful and easy to work with. It was a great spot for a party.

Thank you to my family, friends, employees, contractors, and customers who stopped by to congratulate me. It’s hard to put into words how I felt. I was overwhelmed and grateful.

Thank you for the cards and gifts given to me at the party and mailed in.

Thank you to the customers who hired us to help with their construction projects over the years. Also, thank you to the subcontractors and employees who worked with me.

Jim “Bugsy” Carlson and I started Von Holten and Carlson Construction Company in 1972. Six years later, Carlson sold his half of the business to me to start his own business. He returned to the company in 2011 and worked on our concrete crew until his retirement in 2018. Thank you, Carlson, for venturing out with me 51 years ago, for your contributions, and for your hard work.

Carl Leo Von Holten

Walnut