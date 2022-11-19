Letter: Please thank your election judges

To the Editor:

The mid-term election is over, and the votes are being or have been tallied. While yard signs are being brought indoors, now is the time to thank everyone who worked as an election judge.

Most voters take election judges for granted. We go to our polling places, ask for a ballot, vote, and go about our daily routine. Meanwhile, election judges must get up early and stay late to allow us to vote. Yes, they get paid, but not much. I’d describe it as more of a stipend.

Nationally, we’ve read in the news and heard from broadcasts about election judges in other states receiving death threats because some people didn’t like the election’s outcome. That cannot be tolerated.

It is important we use our right to vote. It is also important to remember and thank the people who made the election process work.

Greg Smith

Dixon