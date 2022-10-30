Letter: Think twice before voting for election deniers

To the Editor:

Voters who are considering placing a vote for election deniers may want to think twice before doing so. The politicians I’m referring to are those who have either refused to say they will accept the election results or who still haven’t committed to accepting them.

If you have been following the political news, then you know that there are several Republicans who have said they will only accept results that have them winning.

My worry is that if this continues, we’ll no longer have a democracy. The political office would have to be won through some other means. It would tear the country apart. So, when you vote, please think about how important it is for your vote to be recognized by all political parties and candidates.

Greg Smith

Dixon