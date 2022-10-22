Letter: Vote for David Bingaman

To the Editor:

I encourage all voters in Lee County Board District One to vote for David Bingaman to serve on the Lee County Board. He will bring a wide range of knowledge and experience to this important position. He worked in the field of mental health counseling for decades, including work with military veterans and those with substance abuse issues. He has received many awards, including the Professional Federal Employee of the Year, the Distinguished Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University, and special recognition following the Oklahoma City bombing.

Since relocating to Dixon, he has worked for the Whiteside County Health Department and taught psychology as an adjunct professor at Sauk Valley Community College. He has also served as a board member of Sinnissippi Centers, Inc., and the Next Picture Show, Inc.

He worked on building several homes for Habitat for Humanity.

He has a strong reputation for fiscal responsibility and creative thinking. He works collaboratively with team members and is an effective leader.

The Lee County Board manages a large budget and several important county projects. He will bring a fresh perspective to the County Board. Please vote for him on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Sarah Bingaman

Dixon