Letter: Elections have consequences

To the Editor:

Elections have consequences. Since Joe Biden became president on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, and Democrats took control of the U.S. House and Senate:

Inflation has grown from 1.4% to 8.5%

Gas has risen $2 per gallon

The stock market has fallen

4.2 million illegal immigrants have come into our country undeterred

Our national debt has increased 3.3 trillion

Murders and drug overdose deaths are near all-time highs

They as well as JB Pritzker and Democrats in the Illinois House and Senate, have failed us. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, vote Republican, or vote Libertarian, or vote Green Party, or heck, write in Bozo the Clown if you prefer. The only way you can change the Democrats’ horrible governance is by voting them out of office.

Chris Preston

Sterling