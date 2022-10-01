Letter: Participants and sponsors made Fiesta Day Parade a success

To the Editor:

The Hispanic Business Leaders Committee of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the 69th Annual Sauk Valley Fiesta Day Parade a success!

It was a beautiful day to celebrate the Sauk Valley’s Hispanic heritage. This event was made possible thanks to the work of HBLC, support from the cities of Rock Falls and Sterling, and all of our sponsors: 1st Gateway Credit Union, American Legion Post 902 Rock Falls, Angelos, Bardier and Ramirez Real Estate, Candlelight Inn, Caro Litza’s, Castor Home Nursing and Medical Supplies, CGH Medical Center, Christ Lutheran School, Community State Bank, Culver’s of Rock Falls, Ellie’s Gaming Café, Exclusive Style and Protection, Folsom’s Bakery, Heritage Woods of Sterling, Kelly’s, Manpower, McCormick Event Center and Industrial Restaurant, Midland States Bank, PC Tech 2U, Rock Falls Tourism, Sauk Valley Bank, Shay Brown State Farm Insurance, Sterling Federal Bank, Sterling Napa Auto Parts, Sterling Steel Company, Surf Internet, Total Construction Services, US Bank, and Whiteside County Democratic Party.

The 2022 Fiesta Day Parade winners are: first, Rancho Murallense; second, Abiding Word Church, PFLAG Sauk Valley, RE/MAX Sauk Valley, and the YWCA of the Sauk Valley. Sterling Chief of Police Alex Chavira, was elected to be the honorary grand marshal. We were honored to have him as part of the parade.

There were so many others involved in making this day a success, including: the Sterling Rock Falls Jaycees, Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program, Rock Falls Jr. Optimists Club, and Sterling High School Key Club, who helped with the parade line up. Finally, thank you to each parade participant and to the community.

The committee’s goal is to build relationships and promote the economic quality of life in the Sauk Valley area. Our mission is to provide leadership, education, networking, and marketing opportunities for Hispanic businesses, leaders, and students in our community. We believe that through collaboration and sharing resources, we will continue to make a positive impact in the Sauk Valley.

Kris Noble, executive director Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

Sterling