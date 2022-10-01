Letter: As Eleanor Roosevelt said, believe in the unity from the Bill of Rights

To the Editor

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1941, in an iteration “My Day,” the daily syndicated column of Eleanor Roosevelt, she urged unity among her readers:

“Our citizens come from all nations of the world. Some of us have said, from time to time, that we were the only proof that different nationalities could live together in peace and understanding, each bringing their own contribution, different though it may be, to the final unity, which is the United States. Perhaps it is incumbent on us today to demonstrate that such a vision is a practical possibility. If we are unable to meet the challenge of fairness to our citizens of all nationalities, of truly believing in the Bill of Rights and making it a reality for all loyal American citizens, regardless of race, creed, or color; if we are unable to keep anti-semitism, anti-racial, and anti-religious feelings in check, we will have removed from the world the one true hope for the future on which all humanity must now rely.”

As American citizens we need to remember those words. Today.

Carol Crady

Prophetstown