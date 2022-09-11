Letter: Thank you donors and sponsors of Steak Fry in the Country

To the Editor:

On Thursday, Aug. 4, over 300 people attended the 37th annual Steak Fry in the Country, hosted by the Ted Jacobs family in Rock Falls.

This event is an opportunity for Chamber members, agribusinesses, farmers, and others to come together to raise money for scholarships, ag education initiatives, and discuss agricultural issues and enjoy an evening of networking with friends, coworkers, and colleagues representing the ag industry. The dessert auction, led by Ken Duncan of Duncan Land and Auction, was a highlight of the evening. Recipients of the Agribusiness scholarship who were present introduced themselves and assisted with the dessert auction.

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness committee would like to thank the sponsors and donors who helped to make this event a success; Ag Perspective, Alternative Ag Services and Consultants, Altorfer, Alton Irrigation Inc., Birkey’s Farm Store, Central Bank Illinois, Clifton Larson Allen, Community State Bank, Compeer Financial, Edward Jones – Mike Loos, Farmers National Bank, Grain Systems Distribution, Johnson Oil Company, Johnson Tractor, Melton Seed and Service, Morningside of Sterling, Oxbo International Corp, Peabudy’s, Representative Tony McCombie, Rock River Lumber and Grain, Sauk Valley Bank, Sauk Valley Community College, Sterling Federal Bank, Tettens Grain Inc., The Cornerstone Agency, The First National Bank in Amboy, Thompson Truck and Trailer, Trinity Insurance and Financial, Vern’s Farm Supply, Wyffels Hybrids, and Zoeller Ag Services. In addition, the committee would like to thank Creative Cuisine, Brinks, Selmi’s Greenhouse, The Butcher Shop, and Selmi’s Weddings and Events for providing food, drinks, and décor.

Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for students in the Sauk Valley area pursuing a career in an ag related field and local ag education initiatives.

Kris Noble

Sterling