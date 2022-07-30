Letter: Thank you to Petunia Festival Board

To the Editor:

The St. Vincent de Paul Society sells Petunia Festival Buttons each year during the festival. With the proceeds we are able to help many people with things like rent, food, car gas and utility expenses.

We’d like to thank the Petunia Festival Board for letting us sell the buttons during the festival. We also thank Venier’s, Books on First, Petunia Festival Headquarters, Hallmark and Main Street for selling buttons at their stores.

Our button this year was designed by artist Jim Hummel and his design captured some of the iconic buildings in Dixon as well as the Reagan statue by the river.

And to all of you who bought our $3 button we say, “Thank You.”

Your kindness goes a long way.

Sue Buckley, Dixon