Letter: Private citizens don’t need assault rifles

To the Editor:

What really has me concerned is the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which is all good for America.

But, and it’s a big but, the Second Amendment was added in 1786. That’s 236 years ago.

It was based on a musket rifle for man’s defense of family and hunting. A musket probably takes 45 to 60 seconds to reload a round musket ball. Compare that to an assault rifle, which can unload hundreds and hundreds of rounds per minute.

And we have so many guns, it’s crazy.

A private citizen has no business owning an assault rifle.

Dan Maloney, Dixon