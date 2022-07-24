Letter: Private citizens don’t need assault rifles

To the Editor:
What really has me concerned is the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which is all good for America.
But, and it’s a big but, the Second Amendment was added in 1786. That’s 236 years ago.
It was based on a musket rifle for man’s defense of family and hunting. A musket probably takes 45 to 60 seconds to reload a round musket ball. Compare that to an assault rifle, which can unload hundreds and hundreds of rounds per minute.
And we have so many guns, it’s crazy.
A private citizen has no business owning an assault rifle.
Dan Maloney, Dixon