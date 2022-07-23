Letter: Libraries offer diverse collections to users without restriction or judgment

To the Editor:

As a retired librarian, I want to commend the board of trustees and Director Antony Deter for how they’ve handled this situation of challenging books at Dixon Public Library: They have followed policy, listened to public opinion and provided informative responses.

The library is supported by the taxpayers of Dixon and people outside the city limits who choose to purchase a card. A public library should have a balanced collection of materials to meet the needs of a diverse community. It offers patrons the freedom and privacy to check out any material without restriction or judgment.

I haven’t read the books that are being challenged, but I would like the freedom to check them out if I chose to. It seems ironic Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters want to restrict the freedom of others.

Per library policy, these books are being reviewed due to public concern over the graphic content. That is a reasonable request.

The bigger issue is whether to remove or limit access to items that someone doesn’t agree with or finds offensive. If that was the case, then should cookbooks with meat recipes be removed because a group of vegans do not agree? Maybe books about raising farm animals for food should also be removed? And perhaps books about hunting animals for food should be removed too? Of course not! This is just a hypothetical example of the “slippery slope.”

Instead of challenging books, people could challenge themselves to read about other political views, religions, nationalities, or lifestyles to better understand others.

Lynn Roe

Dixon