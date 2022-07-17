Letter: Praise for Christ Lutheran School in Sterling

Our community is fortunate to have many outstanding public and private schools. I graduated in 1979 from Sterling High School with fond memories. My three daughters attended Sterling schools spanning 1993 thru 2010 and received solid educations. God has since blessed me with the joy of being a parent again as my wife Jackie and I raise our son of 8 years.

Our children are our legacy and nation’s future. I would encourage every parent to investigate your options and find a school which best meets the needs of your child in terms of education, curriculum, social development, peer interaction and other considerations important to your decision.

We find Christ Lutheran School an ideal choice for our son in his formative pre-K through sixth-grade years. With the new school year just around the corner, I would encourage interested parents to consider Christ Lutheran School this year and beyond.

Here a just a few of the many advantages we recognize with Christ Lutheran School: 40-year history and proven staying power with thousands of student alums, dedicated faculty with a nice blend of teaching experience, education achievement historically exceeding Illinois academic standards, faith-based learning, spacious secure facility on one level, wonderful family atmosphere, seasoned and committed board of directors, fiscal and volunteer backing of numerous churches, year-round (new offering in 2023) pre-K with fenced playground, available tuition assistance and pastor-led religious instruction.

Open house and enrollment for this year begins soon. Please check out Christ Lutheran School.

Norm Adell

Sterling