Letter: John Fritts served with love and respect

To the Editor:

The final salute to the popular and well-liked John Fritts was a total success.

His funeral was held at St. Anne Church, where the visitation and Mass were totally packed.

Over the years John was fully dedicated to serving Lee County in many ways. He had many friends and served them with love and respect.

It was my honor to have John at Ballou Park when they named the ballpark in my honor. Following the dedication, I received the “John Fritts Smile” and a warm handshake.

In closing, please remember that “those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.”

Ted Trulock

Dixon