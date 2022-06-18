June 18, 2022
Letters to the Editor

Letter: A vote for Fritts

Sauk Valley Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Please join me in voting for Brad Fritts for state representative. I have known Brad and his family for many years and have a great deal of respect for his education, integrity, ethics, and community mindedness.

But I am most excited that an outsider – a farmer, not a career politician – is running for this office.

It’s time to send a fresh voice to Springfield, a voice that speaks for the common man and not the interests of lobbyists and radical groups.

Legislators have made poor decisions and the effects have been devastating for families and small businesses. It’s time to elect someone who will represent us, the middle class, and fight for what’s best for Illinois and its citizens.

Kevin Colbert

Dixon

