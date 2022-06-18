Letter: A vote for Fritts

To the Editor:

Please join me in voting for Brad Fritts for state representative. I have known Brad and his family for many years and have a great deal of respect for his education, integrity, ethics, and community mindedness.

But I am most excited that an outsider – a farmer, not a career politician – is running for this office.

It’s time to send a fresh voice to Springfield, a voice that speaks for the common man and not the interests of lobbyists and radical groups.

Legislators have made poor decisions and the effects have been devastating for families and small businesses. It’s time to elect someone who will represent us, the middle class, and fight for what’s best for Illinois and its citizens.

Kevin Colbert

Dixon