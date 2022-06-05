Letter: Video games, movies and social media foster hate and discontent

To the Editor:

A large number of people are demanding the government enact more gun restriction laws.

Don’t they understand that all of the existing laws do little to stop the mass killings that this country has endured? Chicago, Illinois, has the strongest and most restrictive laws in the country, but it still leads the country in murders.

People need to look at the root cause and conditioning of young people’s minds: video games, movies, and social media.

Until parents, teachers, and mentors start properly showing and leading our youngsters how to properly live and treat others, the hate and discontent will continue to grow.

Bradley Oncken, Prophetstown