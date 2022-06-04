Letter: Killing is killing

To the Editor:

We all enjoy the freedom that our country was founded on: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But we don’t seem to agree on what “life” means nor when it starts. Nor when the soul begins to exist.

No one wants to decide why certain people should never have a gun in their hands. Nor why a teenager can so easily access an AR-15.

After centuries of religious and scientific enlightenment, we as humans should know what we are doing.

Killing unborn infants or the school children and staff with an AR-15.

Same, same.

Betty Jordan

Sterling