November 28, 2023
Police reports for Monday, May 24, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Sterling Police

Paige M. Mitchem, 26, of Sterling; 8:19 a.m. Friday at East LeFevre Road and Sixth Avenue; expired registration, no insurance.

Dixon Police

Aniya D. Turner, 25, of Dixon; 12 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West River Street; DUI.

Troy L. Plemmons, 36, of Dixon; 6:29 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Assembly Place, Lee County warrant, failure to pay or appear.

Alexis D. Cantrell, 22, of Chana; 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Peoria Avenue; suspended license.

Major D. Storball, 39, of Dixon; 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Everett Street; revoked license, speeding.

Michelle M. Gutierrez, 24, of Rock Falls; 12:13 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Galena Ave.; suspended license, speeding, no insurance, and two Whiteside County warrants for failure to appear; posted $5,300 bond.

Amboy Police

Andrew Steven Daniels, 28, of Amboy; 2:56 p.m. Saturday; failure to pay or appear; posted $1,000 bond.

Lee County Sheriff

Corey D. Kaecker, 47, of Harmon; 11:41 a.m. Friday; warrant, posted $5,000 bond.

John T. Miles, 21, of Rock Falls; 12:38 a.m. Saturday; DUI; issued $3,000 I-bond.

Raimend L. Underhile, 29, of Rock Falls; 4:05 a.m. Saturday; failure to pay or appear; posted $1,000 bond.

Rocke Dewayen Schoepfer, 41, of Amboy; 7:31 a.m. Saturday; suspended license; issued $2,500 I-bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Tianna R. Cornell, 20, of Tampico; 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North state Route 2; suspended license, no insurance, inoperable rear registration light; take to Ogle County jail.

