August 20, 2024
Sauk Valley police reports for Friday, April 23, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

Sterling Police

Misael L. Echebarria-Martinez, 21, of Sterling; 11:45 p.m. Thursday at West 11th Street and Annabelle Lane; suspended license.

Alan S. Furman, 42, of Rock Falls; 12:30 a.m. today in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue; revoked license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, Cicero warrant for possession of dangerous drugs; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Dixon Police

Daniel R. Deger, 25, of Amboy; 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue; failure to appear; posted bond.

Amboy Police

Christopher M. Blocker, 33, of Amboy; 2:01 p.m. Thursday; battery; issued $100 I-bond.

David D. Lindsley, 34, of Sterling; 7:06 p.m. Thursday; failure to appear in a theft case; posted $3,000 bond.

Morrison Police

Charlie D. Davis, 43, of Morrison; 8:04 a.m. April 17; failure to appear in a failure to register as a sex offender case; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Jason R. Spencer, 42, of Sterling; 1:21 p.m. April 17; failure to appear in a suspended license case.

Patrick O. Kleckner, 28, of Savanna; 2:09 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Lincolnway; revoked license, obstructing identification.

Stephen B. Hill, 32, of Sterling; Friday; suspended license.

Lee County Sheriff

Keith James Shomaker, 26, of Franklin Grove; 9:40 a.m. Thursday; petition to revoke his probation on a 2020 conviction for aggravated battery to a child younger than 13; taken to Lee County jail on $20,000 bond.

