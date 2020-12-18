Police reports for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

Sterling Police

Brittany D. Mitchell, 35, of Rock Falls; 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at Locust and East Seventh Streets; disobeying a stop sign, suspended license.

Cyle T. Poff, 23, of Dixon; 10:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Third Street; invalid driver’s license, no insurance, Lee County warrant for contempt.

Christina R. Ainsworth, 29, of Sterling; 11:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue; headlight out, revoked license.

Joshua N. Hamrick, 38, of Sterling; 3:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 19th Street; Whiteside County warrant, failure to appear, revoked license; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Eric E. Nelson, 34, of Sterling; 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Locust Street; Whiteside County warrant, obstructing a court order, and Christian C. Tarbill, 29, of Sterling; possession of a controlled substance, no rear registraton light; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Dixon Police

Steven C. Dortch, 58, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2:47 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East 2nd Street; speeding, suspended license, Lake County warrant for retail theft; taken to Lee County Jail.