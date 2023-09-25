Beyond Trim: Secret ingredient chili is quick, easy and healthy

I am writing this on Sept. 25, which is National Cooking Day. It’s a relatively new holiday intended to honor culinary traditions, experiment with new recipes and appreciate what happens in the kitchen.

This year’s holiday fell on a Monday, which may not be the day that most people can spend a lot of time cooking. Luckily for you, I have a chili recipe that can be thrown together quickly because it features one ingredient that takes the place of several. The secret ingredient is…salsa!

Think about it. Salsa is made with tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic, and spices…all of which are used in most classic chili recipes. Not to say that this is an entirely classic recipe.

There are just a few simple ingredients and not much preparation time required. You don’t have to measure anything except the water and the two spices. You don’t even have to drain the beans. Just dump everything into the pot and from start to finish you can have dinner on the table in about 30 minutes.

Secret Ingredient Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

1 16 oz. jar extra chunky salsa (you choose the heat level)

1 can black beans, undrained

1 cup water or vegetables broth

One medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into small cubes

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

Add all ingredients to a deep saucepan over high heat and stir. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-high and simmer for 25 minutes. Makes 4 servings: 180 calories, 32 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fat, 8 grams protein per serving.

Like most chilis and soups this will taste even better the next day so it’s great for one person to meal prep for several lunches or suppers during the week. It is low in calories, high in fiber and has no saturated fat.

Nothing tastes better than food you prepare yourself and I know that you probably have your favorite chili recipe. I am not suggesting that this one should replace it, but in the spirit of National Cooking Day why not try something new? You may be surprised by how much you like it.