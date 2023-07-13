McCombie to host second annual ‘Sweet Corn Day’ Aug. 1

SAVANNA - State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is hosting her second annual Sweet Corn Day Celebration on Aug. 1.

The event will include face painting, bounce houses, and sweet corn at 9317 Illinois Route 84 from 4-7 p.m.

“Representative McCombie is passionate about showing appreciation for sweet corn, and in 2022 passed legislation to designate August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day in Illinois,” according to a news release.

“I am happy to continue this tradition and share our community’s love of sweet corn and appreciation for our farmers,” said McCombie in the release.

For information, contact McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989.