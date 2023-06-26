Next Picture Show director leaving; search for replacement begins

DIXON – The Next Picture Show, which operates the Dixon Community Fine Arts Center at 113 W. First St. in downtown Dixon, has announced the departure of Executive Director Amy Siktya.

Siktya, who was hired to replace previous Executive Director Philip Atilano six months ago, is assuming a new position with Serenity Hospice.

“We are sorry Amy is leaving after such a short time, but she has a passion for serving the elderly population and her new position will be a great fit we know,” Board of Directors President Debbie Thompson said in a news release. “She did a great job for us and we wish her well.”.

TNPS is moving forward with a search for a new executive director and is requesting qualified candidates to apply for the position. Anyone who wishes to apply can forward a cover letter and resume to TNPS at the fine arts center address.

Applications also are being channeled through the job platform Indeed.com by searching for Executive Director, Dixon, Illinois.

TNPS has operated its Dixon Community Arts Center and Gallery for the past 20 years in downtown Dixon. For questions and information about TNPS and the position, contact the center at 815-285-4924 or in person.