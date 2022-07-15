German Valley Days are back this weekend

GERMAN VALLEY – This weekend’s German Valley Days offers plenty of family fun.

Festivities get underway at 5 p.m. Friday with a “Fireworks Fundraising Supper,” an ice cream booth and a plant sale at the historical society.

German Valley/Forreston 12 & under baseball and softball all-star games begin at 5:30 p.m.

A pancake breakfast, FHN health screenings and 5K & Kids Fun Run registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, followed by car show registration and an antique tractor show at 9 a.m.

Activities for youngsters will include a pig scramble, coloring contest, kiddie tractor pull, petting zoo, Nerf Blaster wars, face painting, Big Bubble Time with Jason Kollum and hacky sack.

Art In The Park, an around the world basketball shooting contest and Bingo also are planned.

The parade will step off at 2 p.m. followed by a bags tournament and entertainment by Galaxy and Grass Attack Bands. A pork chop barbecue begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Little Miss & Mister GV Pageant.

The German Valley Historical Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m., Trivia Night begins 7:30 p.m., and the day will conclude with fireworks over Lake Baalton.

Food, inflatable rides and a bounce house also will be available.

Activities take place in the Ben Miller Park, along Church Street or Bunker Hill Road.